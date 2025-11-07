China not in position to join nuclear arsenal talks — MFA

BEIJING, November 7. /TASS/. The United States’ demand that China join nuclear arms control negotiations is unreasonable and unfeasible at this stage, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning stated during a regular briefing.

"China’s nuclear capabilities are not comparable to those of the United States and Russia, and demanding that China join nuclear arms control negotiations at this stage is unfair, unreasonable and unfeasible," she said.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman pointed out that the United States, possessing the world’s largest nuclear forces, should faithfully fulfill its nuclear disarmament obligations and take measures to reduce its nuclear arsenal in order to create conditions for achieving universal and complete nuclear disarmament.

US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with leaders of five Central Asian republics at the White House, expressed his conviction that Russia, China and the United States are capable of reaching an agreement on nuclear arms reduction. He described denuclearization as an excellent thing and stated that he had discussed this with the leaders of Russia and China.