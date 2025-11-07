MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Western plans to orchestrate a provocation at the Zapororozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are insane and risk catastrophic consequences for European countries, Eddie Gonzales, US political commentator and Russia Up Close host, told TASS.

"What Russia’s intelligence service is saying should make everyone stop and think. If NATO is actually pushing Ukraine to pull off some kind of 'big event' – like a sabotage or even something at the Zaporozhye nuclear plant – that’s not strategy, that’s insanity," the expert believes.

Gonzalez emphasized that if such plans are carried out, radioactive contamination would spread across all of Europe, including territories controlled by Kiev. "What’s insane about such a plan is that there are real people downwind of that plant – families, kids, entire cities," he noted.

The commentator also suggested that the West would attempt to shift the blame onto Russia. "And no doubt if something like that happens, the headlines will read: ‘Russia did it.’ This is how information warfare works. You frame the story before the facts come in," Gonzalez stated. "But this isn’t just politics, it’s terrorism with disastrous consequences for innocent lives," the expert is convinced.

Earlier on Thursday, the SVR press bureau stated that the West is contemplating sabotaging the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant by causing a meltdown of its reactor cores. According to the SVR, British analysts have estimated that residents in Kiev-controlled areas and neighboring EU countries could be affected by radioactive fallout. The proposed act of sabotage aims to produce casualties among Ukrainians and EU citizens, reminiscent of the 2014 tragedy involving Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17.