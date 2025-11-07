Trump expects many countries to join Abraham Accords with Israel

WASHINGTON, November 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump expects many countries to join the Abraham Accords on normalizing relations with Israel.

"I just held a great call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, of Israel, and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is the first country of my second term to join the Abraham Accords, the first of many," he wrote on the Truth Social platform.

"This is a major step forward in building bridges across the world. Today, more nations are lining up to embrace peace and prosperity through my Abraham Accords. We will soon announce a signing ceremony to make it official, and there are many more countries trying to join this club of strength," Trump added.

The Axios news website reported earlier, citing sources, that Kazakhstan intended to join the agreements. The Kazakh presidential press service confirmed the plans, saying that it was "a logical continuation" of the country’s foreign policy.

Kazakhstan and Israel established diplomatic relations in 1992. Axios notes that "this is going to show that the Abraham Accords is a club that many countries want to be a member of."

The US brokered the Abraham Accords between Israel and several Arab countries in 2020-2021. In 2020, Israel normalized relations with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco. In 2021, Sudan established diplomatic relations with the Jewish state. Prior to the Abraham Accords, Israel only had diplomatic relations with Egypt, established in 1979, and Jordan, established in 1994, among the Arab states.