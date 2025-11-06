US envoy notes progress in settling Ukraine crisis

NEW YORK, November 6. /TASS/. The Ukraine conflict is tough to resolve but certain progress is being observed in its settlement, US special presidential envoy for peace missions Steve Witkoff said.

"I sense that there's some break, there's some progress today, but I think it's a tough conflict," he said at a business forum in Miami, Florida.

"I think, we have a lot of work to do with regard to security protocols for Ukraine," the envoy added, pointing out that "there's a lot of discussion that technical teams have to have" in order to hold a high-level meeting.

On October 16, US President Donald Trump, following a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, said that they had agreed to meet in Budapest soon.

On October 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call where they discussed potential steps to implement the understandings reached during the Putin-Trump phone talks. Later, the meeting was postponed indefinitely.