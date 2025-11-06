{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Sweden’s Gothenburg Landvetter Airport suspends operations due to drone — newspaper

The air traffic has been suspended at the moment

STOCKHOLM, November 6. /TASS/. An object similar to a drone was spotted over the Gothenburg Landvetter Airport, 20 km to the east of the city of Gothenburg, Aftonbladet newspaper reported.

The air traffic has been suspended at the moment.

According to the newspaper, a witness allegedly noticed the drone at about 06:00 p.m. local time (05:00 p.m. GMT). "I understood that it was the drone because it was very small and with lights," the men that recorded the object using his video camera told Aftonbladet.

The airport suspended arrivals and departures of airplanes, the call center of the air harbor told TASS.

"The airport is temporarily closed," a spokesperson said, without detailing the reason for closing. He noted that seven flights en route to Gothenburg Landvetter were directed for landing in Malmo and Copenhagen airports. No information was given about the time for the resumption of airport operations.

In his turn, a source in the air traffic control service of Sweden told TASS that despite the temporary closing of the airspace near the airport, transit flights in the Gothenburg area were not halted.

