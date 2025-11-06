Lebanese leave country’s southern regions after Israeli Air Force attacks begin — TV

BEIRUT, November 6. /TASS/. Residents of southern Lebanon are leaving their homes and fleeing to safer areas following the start of Israeli airstrikes on suspected targets belonging to the Shia group Hezbollah, the Al Hadath TV channel reported.

The Israeli Air Force has been attacking ground targets in southern Lebanese villages. Earlier, the Israeli army warned residents of impending airstrikes.

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Avichay Adraee demanded that civilians leave the danger zone. In a video posted on X in Arabic, he marked the locations that would be bombed with red circles on a map.

According to local authorities, there were casualties among the residents after the first series of airstrikes, and ambulances took them to hospitals.

On Thursday, Hezbollah sent a message to the Lebanese leadership stating its refusal to lay down arms and rejecting the possibility of negotiating with Israel. The document said that the Lebanese government "should not give in to blackmail by the US, so as not to fall into a dangerous trap.".