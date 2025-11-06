MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Ukraine has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on the synchronization of the 19th package of EU sanctions and the introduction of restrictions against the Russian entities mining in the Arctic, according to a decrees signed by Vladimir Zelensky and posted on the website of his office.

Sanctions were imposed against joint stock companies Sinara Group, Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, Corporation for the Development of the Murmansk Region, Petersburg Tractor Plant, Taimyrneftegaz and others, totaling 36 firms.

Sanctions were also imposed against 18 individuals - managers and owners of Russian coal mining and processing enterprises.

Zelensky regularly signs decrees on sanctions against Russian individuals and companies, as well as citizens of Ukraine and other countries whom Kiev accuses of cooperating with Russia. Ministries and agencies develop sanctions lists, make proposals, and then the NSDC makes the decisions. Kiev is constantly imposing its proposals on sanctions against Moscow on Western countries.