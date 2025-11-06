Lukashenko urges Ukrainians to come to Belarus

MINSK, November 6. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has invited Ukrainians to come to the republic, the BelTA news agency reported.

"We are open. Ukrainians, please, come on over. We will be happy to welcome you. We will provide your families and your children with the same quality of life as Belarusians have in terms of education and healthcare," the Belarusian head of state said at the ceremony to inaugurate the renovated bridge over the Pripyat River.

Lukashenko noted that many of those who relocated from Ukraine are already employed, including in the Gomel Region. "We are ready to welcome them. For us, Ukrainians are a blessing. They are very hard-working people who understand us and speak the same language," the Belarusian leader said. "However, trouble has come to our neighbor’s home. I believe we will be able to deal with this issue," he concluded.