Resuming nuclear tests would dash Trump's Nobel dreams, expert says

NEW YORK, November 6. /TASS/. Should US President Donald Trump decide to resume nuclear testing, he would kill his chances of receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, said Jeffrey Lewis, an American scientist and nuclear nonproliferation expert of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, California.

"The only victory in an arms race is stopping," he said. "If Trump tests, he can kiss that Nobel Prize goodbye," Lewis told The Wall Street Journal.

Lewis suggested that such tests might not be full-scale nuclear explosions, but rather low-yield, controlled detonations. "These likely mean extremely low yield events, closer to science experiments," said Lewis. "But once one country starts, what’s stopping the rest of them?"

He emphasized that the US decision to resume nuclear testing could have serious consequences, potentially triggering a new arms race between Washington and Moscow that would be reminiscent of the Cold War.