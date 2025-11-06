Death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi in Philippines rises to 114

BANGKOK, November 6. /TASS/. The death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi in the Philippines has risen to 114, with 127 people reported missing and 82 injured, GMA News said, citing the country’s Civil Defense Office.

Earlier reports had indicated 93 deaths.

Most of the victims were from the island of Cebu in the central Philippines, which received more than a month’s worth of rainfall. The natural disaster forced several hundred thousand residents to evacuate their homes.

The Russian Embassy in the Philippines previously told TASS that it had no information about Russian citizens among the victims. Diplomats advised Russians to avoid going outside or traveling to areas prone to flooding or landslides and to follow instructions from local authorities and emergency response services.