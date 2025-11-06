NASA chief candidate proposes sending mission to Mars in 2026 — media

NEW YORK, November 6. /TASS/. Billionaire Jared Isaacman, re-nominated by US President Donald Trump for the position of head of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), proposed sending an unmanned mission to Mars next year, Bloomberg reported, citing excerpts from Isaacman’s Project Athena plan.

According to Bloomberg, the document identified billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX as one of the companies capable of assisting the US in sending a mission to Mars. The plan also mentioned potential collaboration with Blue Origin, Rocket Lab, and Axiom Space.

Isaacman previously confirmed that Project Athena actually existed. "It is true that Athena was a draft plan I worked on with a very small group from the time of my initial nomination through its withdrawal in May," the billionaire wrote on X earlier. He also questioned why the document had leaked to the media only now: "It seems some people are letting politics get in the way of the mission and the President’s goals for space."

Earlier this year, Trump nominated Isaacman as a candidate for NASA chief. On April 30, the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation recommended Isaacman for the position. The final vote on his appointment was expected in the Senate in June. However, on May 31, the US leader announced the withdrawal of Isaacman’s candidacy and his intention to nominate a new applicant for the position. US media referred to Isaacman as Musk’s protege.

Musk, the wealthiest person on the planet, earlier this year spent several months as coordinator of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and a US civil servant with special status, working on a voluntary basis. He was effectively included in Trump’s inner circle.

However, according to US media reports, behind the scenes, relations between the president and the enterpreneur began to deteriorate for a number of reasons, including those related to Musk’s business interests. After Musk left public service, the two sides engaged in a public confrontation on social media. Musk later said he regretted his harsh comments about Trump. In September, Trump and Musk sat together at a farewell ceremony for activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. In late October, Trump said he had a good relationship with Musk, despite their earlier quarrel.