NATO to provide Belgium with drone combat assistance — alliance

BRUSSELS, November 6. /TASS/. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte discussed incidents involving drones over Belgium with the country’s Defense Minister Theo Francken and promised the alliance’s assistance in addressing them, the NATO press service reported.

"The NATO secretary-general spoke with Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken who provided an update on recent drone sightings in Belgium. Allies are providing welcome support to address the challenge," the press service stated.

All three of Belgium’s airports - in Brussels, Liege, and Charleroi - were closed for about two hours on the evening of November 4 after unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted over their airspace. Meanwhile, according to Francken, unidentified drones were observed over the Florennes air base, where recently delivered US F-35 fighter jets are stationed, and Kleine Brogel, which stores US tactical nuclear weapons. On Thursday, as darkness fell, new reports of drones over military bases emerged.