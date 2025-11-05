Lithuania ready to supply gas to Ukraine via terminal in port of Klaipeda — president

VILNIUS, November 5. /TASS/. Lithuania is ready to supply liquefied natural gas to Ukraine through the terminal operating at Klaipeda State Seaport as stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in a phone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky, the president’s press service reported.

"The president emphasized that Lithuania is ready for solutions that would ensure continuous supplies of natural gas to Ukraine through the liquefied natural gas terminal in Klaipeda," the report said.

The Klaipeda seaborne gas receiving terminal was commissioned in December 2014. Previously, Lithuania's gas networks were integrated eastward. It cost 101 mln euros. Vilnius also paid Norwegian company Hoeg LNG an additional 56 mln euros annually for 10 years to lease the Independence base vessel. Lithuania purchased it for $138 mln in December.