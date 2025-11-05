Moldovan government approves bill to close Russian House

CHISINAU, November 5. /TASS/. The Moldovan government has approved a bill on closing the Russian House in Chisinau. The decision was made at the first meeting of the new cabinet of ministers, broadcast on its official website.

"Approve and submit for consideration to the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova the draft law on the denunciation of the Agreement between the government of the Republic of Moldova and the government of Russia on the establishment and operation of cultural centers," the bill presented at the meeting by Moldovan Minister of Culture Cristian Jardan states. "This is a long-awaited and very welcome initiative," Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu, who also heads the cultural and educational center for the promotion of French language and culture, the French Alliance in Moldova, commented. The bill was approved unanimously.

Among the reasons cited is the alleged "risk of Russia promoting distorted narratives" through the aforementioned agreement. In February this year, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry announced the termination of the agreement with Russia concerning the operation of cultural centers, holding Moscow responsible for the crash of several drones within the republic. As stated during the meeting, to withdraw from the agreement, one of the parties must refuse its automatic extension for the next five years. The treaty entered into force on July 4, 2021, so Moldova will be able to withdraw from it no earlier than July 4, 2026.

The foreign ministry’s decision to close the Russian House sparked protests by Russian compatriots in Chisinau. Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov called the accusations related to the downing of the drones baseless, stating that Moscow has no interest in worsening relations.

Relations between the two states began to deteriorate in 2021, when pro-European forces took power in Moldova. In 2023, Chisinau expelled dozens of Russian diplomats, and only one employee remained at the Russian Cultural Center.