Iran still has almost all of its enriched uranium, IAEA chief says

LONDON, November 5. /TASS/. Tehran still has almost all of its enriched uranium despite Israeli and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi told the Financial Times.

"The damage was vast, but the assessment that we have is that most, if not all the uranium enriched at 60% – but also at 20, at five and at two percent – is there," Grossi pointed out, as cited by the newspaper. "The material is still there, and although we are not ascribing any final end [to it], it is clear that the mere existence of enriched material, at such a high level of enrichment and close to weapons-grade level, is a source of concern," he added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the country’s leadership was determined to continue enriching uranium for peaceful purposes and ruled out the possibility of discussing the future of its missile program.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, in the early hours of June 22, US jets targeted three Iranian nuclear sites, effectively entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran carried out a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military base in the region, located in Qatar. According to US officials, there were no casualties or significant damage. US President Donald Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The truce took effect on June 24.