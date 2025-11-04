EU Council approves payment of 1.8 bln euros to Ukraine

BRUSSELS, November 4. /TASS/. The Council of the European Union has approved the payment of 1.8 billion euros to Ukraine, according to a statement.

"Ukraine is set to receive over 1.8 billion euros in funding after the Council adopted a decision on the fifth regular disbursement of support under the EU's Ukraine Facility," the document reads.

The Council pointed out that "this amount reflects Ukraine’s successful completion of nine steps required for the fifth disbursement, as well as one outstanding step from the fourth disbursement."

"The funding aims primarily to bolster Ukraine’s macro-financial stability and support the continued operation of its public administration," the statement adds.