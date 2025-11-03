Peru severs diplomatic relations with Mexico over asylum granted to ex-Prime Minister

BUENOS AIRES, November 4. /TASS/. The Peruvian government has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Mexico after former Prime Minister Betsy Chavez, accused of organizing a coup, is taking refuge in its embassy in Lima, Peruvian Foreign Minister Hugo de Cela announced.

"Today, we learned with surprise and deep regret that former Prime Minister Betsy Chavez, an alleged accomplice in the coup d'etat attempted by former President Pedro Castillo, has been granted asylum at the residence of the Mexican ambassador to Peru. In light of this unfriendly act, and given the repeated interference of the current and former presidents of Mexico in the country's internal affairs, the Peruvian government has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Mexico," the foreign minister said at a press conference.

The minister noted that Peruvian authorities expect to continue providing consular services to their citizens in Mexico. Lima has not yet received any notifications from Mexico City regarding Chavez's status.

On December 7, 2022, then-President Castillo of Peru announced the dissolution of Congress (the unicameral parliament) and the imposition of a curfew. He delivered a speech before the start of a parliamentary session that was considering his impeachment on corruption charges. Deputies did not cancel the vote and approved the removal of the president from office. The armed forces and police rallied in support of Congress.

Castillo was arrested on charges of organizing a coup. Chavez, then the prime minister, was also implicated in the case. In September 2025, the court allowed her to await the outcome of her trial in freedom.