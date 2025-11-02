Pentagon chief announces preparations for potential measures against radicals in Nigeria

WASHINGTON, November 2. /TASS/. US War Secretaty Pete Hegseth said that, on the orders of President Donald Trump, his department is preparing for potential military action against “Islamic terrorists” in Nigeria to protect Christians.

According to the top defense official’s X post, “the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria — and anywhere — must end immediately.” “The Department of War is preparing for action. Either the Nigerian Government protects Christians, or we will kill the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” he added.

Earlier, Trump said he had instructed the Pentagon to prepare potential military action against radicals in Nigeria. According to him, “if the Nigerian government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the US will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, 'guns-a-blazing,' to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

Trump had previously alleged that Christians in Nigeria are facing an existential threat. He promised that the US would protect them.

However, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rejected the US president’s accusations. Tinubu stated that characterizing Nigeria as a country of religious intolerance does not reflect reality and disregards the government’s consistent and sincere efforts to ensure freedom of religion and conscience for all Nigerians. According to the leader, Nigeria opposes and does not encourage persecution on religious grounds.