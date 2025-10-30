China, US enter era of cautious rivalry, compelled cooperation — expert

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The concessions made by the United States and China are mostly technical and temporary, as Washington and Beijing will continue to cautiously compete and strive for leadership, Boris Pervushin, a lecturer at Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, told TASS following a meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

"Relations between China and the United States have entered a new era — an era of cautious rivalry with forced cooperation. The meeting lasted less than two hours, and despite a stated ‘basic consensus’ on trade and economic issues, it is more about a temporary pause than full mutual understanding," the expert said.

He noted that China agreed to a one-year suspension of export restrictions on rare earths, while the United States agreed to reduce tariffs on Chinese imports from 57% to 47%.

"However, many key issues remain unresolved. For instance, high-tech supplies and semiconductors were left outside the final agreement. China has pledged to increase purchases of American soybeans and restrict the flow of fentanyl precursors to the United States, but the specifics of these commitments remain unclear," the expert said.

In his view, behind the statements about partnership and tactical concessions lies an ongoing struggle to reshape the global economic order.

"Both powers are seeking to reinforce their status as technological and financial leaders. Following the meeting in Busan, the world has not become calmer — relations between the two powers still rest on competition and distrust. Most likely, we will see a series of Trump’s typical ‘bumps and kickbacks’ with loud statements and short-lived truces, rather than stable cooperation," Pervushin concluded.