China, US reach consensus on resolution of key economic problems — Xi

SEOUL, October 30. /TASS/. The Chinese and US negotiating teams have reached a basic consensus on how to resolve key trade and economic issues between the two countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with US President Donald Trump in South Korea’s Busan.

"Our two trade and economic teams have reached a basic consensus on the resolution of key problems of our concern and have made an encouraging progress," he said.

According to Xi, China and the United States can help each other to achieve success and mutual prosperity. "For years, I have been repeatedly saying that China and the United States should be partners and friends," He said.

The US leader said earlier that he hopes that this meeting will yield an agreement on conditions for further trade between the countries. He also said that he intended to lower additional tariffs on Chinese goods, which had been introduced over fentanyl smuggling.