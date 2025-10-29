WASHINGTON, October 29. /TASS/. US Representative Anna Paulina Luna believes that promoting mutual understanding with Russia and resolving the crisis in Ukraine are in the interests of the United States, according to her statement to TASS following a meeting with Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president’s special representative for economic cooperation with foreign countries.

"I am not a war hawk," Luna stated, recalling that "the Cold War ended over three decades ago." "That era is over, and the American people have no interest in revisiting it. Pursuing an understanding with Russia and advocating for a peaceful resolution to this devastating war through communication and compromise is the true America First position," she noted.

"It is worth noting that [US] Presidents from [George] Kennedy to [George] Bush to [Bill] Clinton maintained constructive relationships with Russia. It was not until the [Barack] Obama administration that this relationship became a foreign policy debacle. I look forward to President Trump achieving another historic victory in peace negotiations, and I will publicly support him every step of the way," Luna concluded.