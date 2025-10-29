Ukraine to shut down its embassy in Cuba this year, downgrade diplomatic relations — MFA

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga has announced the decision to close the country’s embassy in Havana this year and downgrade diplomatic relations with Cuba.

"We have decided to close our embassy in Havana and downgrade our diplomatic relations this year," the ministry quoted Sibiga as saying on its Telegram channel. The minister recalled that Ukraine had voted against the UN General Assembly resolution calling for an end to the US blockade of Cuba.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that this decision should not be viewed as unexpected, given the close relationship between Cuba and Russia.