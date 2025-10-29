Qatar seeks to resume Iran-US negotiations on nuclear dossier — prime minister

NEW YORK, October 29. /TASS/. Qatar is engaging with representatives from Iran and the United States to resume negotiations between Washington and Tehran on resolving the situation surrounding the Islamic Republic's nuclear program, the head of the government, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the emirate, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, stated.

"There is no nuclear race, and Iran has the right to develop their peaceful nuclear program for power generation or whatever, within the international law. And it's concerning for us to see, you know, sometimes to hear this rhetoric that's coming out from Israel, from Iran, on, on the escalation, and we are trying to engage with the US and with the Iranians to make sure that the talks come back on its lack between two countries. Because I believe, once we have the talk started between Iran and the US in a serious way, we can achieve, we can achieve an agreement," the Qatari prime minister said, speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations.