US Army Europe withdraws brigade from Romania, no replacement planned — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, October 29. /TASS/. The US will redeploy servicemen from the 101st Airborne Division, and no troops will be sent to replace them, the US Army Europe and Africa said in a statement.

The document emphasized that the abovementioned brigade "will redeploy as scheduled to their Kentucky-based home unit without replacement." "This is not an American withdrawal from Europe or a signal of lessened commitment to NATO and Article 5. Rather this is a positive sign of increased European capability and responsibility," the Pentagon emphasized.

According to its assessment, Washington’s decision "will not change the security environment in Europe." The US maintains "a robust presence throughout the European Theater," the US Army Europe and Africa press service pointed out.

At the same time, the Pentagon did not respond to a TASS request to comment on further changes to the posture of US troops in Europe. In early October, US President Donald Trump said that Washington did not intend to reduce the number of US troops deployed in Europe but could redeploy them.