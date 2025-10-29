Poland keeps embargo on Ukrainian grain imports — agriculture ministry

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Poland keeps the embargo on imports of Ukrainian grain and certain other foods despite the new trade agreement between the EU and Ukraine coming into effect, the Polish Ministry of Agriculture said in the communique.

"Entry into force of the new agreement between the EU and Ukraine does not mean that the ban on imports of certain foods [from Ukraine] will be abolished tacitly," the ministry said.

Grain, sunflower, bran and oilcake remain in the list of agricultural produce still banned for exports from Ukraine to Poland, the ministry indicated.