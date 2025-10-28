Lithuanian president does not rule out banning transit of Belarusian goods to Kaliningrad

VILNIUS, October 28. /TASS/. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has allowed for the possibility of banning the transit of Belarusian goods through Lithuanian territory to Russia’s Kaliningrad Region.

"A ban on transit [via Lithuanian territory] is a serious instrument of influence. This is not about Russian cargoes taken to the Kaliningrad Region but about products made in Belarus," he told journalists.

Nauseda also noted the possibility of expanding sanctions against Belarus. "EU restrictions are in effect with regard to potassium fertilizers but not nitrogen fertilizers," he pointed out.

Western sanctions have been imposed on the Belarusian potassium industry. Lithuania remains one of the most active supporters of these sanctions. The transit of Belarusian cargoes, in particular, of potassium fertilizers, was completely suspended at the initiative of the Lithuanian side.

Earlier, Lithuania has yet again shut down two checkpoints on the border with Belarus. Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene said that the country’s authorities had prepared a plan of a complete border shutdown with Belarus which they intend to approve on October 29. She insists that constant incidents with hot-air balloons carrying smuggled cigarettes violating Lithuanian airspace and the unwillingness of Belarusian authorities to curb these actions force Lithuania to completely close the border.