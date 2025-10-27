Israel receives one more coffin with remains of deceased hostage — premier’s office

TEL AVIV, October 28. /TASS/. The Israeli military in the Gaza Strip has received another coffin with remains of a hostage who died in the Palestinian enclave with the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

In turn, the Israeli army's press service reported that the military had successfully transported the coffin to Israeli territory. The remains will soon be delivered to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv where forensic experts will conduct the identification procedure.

On October 6, the delegations of Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas resumed indirect talks to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip through the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the US, and Turkey. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the first phase of a peace plan floated by US President Donald Trump. The Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10.

On October 13, Hamas and its allies freed the 20 surviving Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of four deceased captives. Israeli authorities expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that radicals only returned four of the 28 bodies. In the following days, Hamas handed over the bodies of several more dead Israelis to Israel. According to the Israeli side, as of October 27 (before the transfer of the coffin), the radicals were holding the remains of 13 hostages.