Japan eyes peace treaty with Russia despite difficult relations — prime minister

TOKYO, October 24. /TASS/. The Japanese government is committed to concluding a peace treaty with Russia, despite the difficult state of bilateral relations, the country's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in her inaugural policy speech to parliament.

"Relations between Japan and Russia are in a difficult situation, but the Japanese government's policy is to resolve the issue of the ‘northern territories’ (as Japan refers to the southern part of the Kuril Islands - TASS) and conclude a peace treaty," she said.

Takaichi also reiterated the Japanese government's position criticizing Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.

Moscow and Tokyo have been in negotiations on a peace treaty based on the outcome of World War II since the mid-20th century. The main obstacle to such an accord remains the disagreement over rights to the southern part of the Kuril Islands. After the war, the entire archipelago was incorporated into the Soviet Union, but Japan disputes the ownership of the islands of Iturup, Kunashir and Shikotan, as well as several small uninhabited islands. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stressed that Russia’s sovereignty over these islands is based on a firm legal foundation and is indisputable.

After Tokyo imposed anti-Russian sanctions over the situation in Ukraine, Russia halted consultations with Japan on a peace treaty. Moscow also withdrew from negotiations with Tokyo on the establishment of joint economic activities in the southern Kuril Islands and blocked the extension of Japan's status as a sectoral dialogue partner of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).