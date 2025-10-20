WASHINGTON, October 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump, by negotiating peace with Russia, is finishing what President Jon F. Kennedy began when he engaged in peace talks with the former Soviet Union before being assassinated, Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Florida, said.

"Before JFK was assassinated he was back channeling peace talks with the Soviet Union. Now, President Trump is finishing what JFK started, and negotiating peace with Russia," she wrote on her X page.

On October 10, Luna said that she was looking forward to leading a delegation of US legislators for a meeting with members of the Russian Federal Assembly, or bicameral parliament. She did not specify when this meeting is planned to take place. The congresswoman expressed confidence that US President Donald Trump is committed to resolving the conflict in Ukraine and normalizing relations with Russia.

On October 16, she posted on her social media archival documents on the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, provided to her by Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev.

John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was killed in Dallas during a campaign trip to Texas on November 22, 1963. The board formed to look into the crime came to the conclusion that the murder was the work of Lee Harvey Oswald, who acted alone, and was not part of a major conspiracy. According to the commission, the shots were fired from the sixth floor of a building housing a school book depository in the city’s central square. This is where a scoped rifle and spent brass were found.