Hungary, Slovakia refuse to participate in EU's anti-Russian tribunal — source

BRUSSELS, October 20. /TASS/. Hungary and Slovakia have refused to take part in Brussels’ initiative on establishing a so-called tribunal against Russia, a European diplomatic source told TASS.

"Budapest and Bratislava have informed the European External Action Service about their intention not to participate in the anti-Russian tribunal," the diplomat said.

Earlier, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas at a press conference following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg mentioned a problem with establishing this body which had been supported merely by 25 out of 27 EU countries, without going into details.

She reiterated that during her visit to Kiev, she announced that 10 million euros had been earmarked "to launch the special tribunal for the crimes of aggression."

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia does not plan to react to attempts by some EU countries to establish some kind of an anti-Russian tribunal.

Earlier this year, the European Commission said that the EU, the Council of Europe and Ukraine had laid the legal groundwork for the establishment of a special tribunal for certain "Russian crimes" in Ukraine. However, they failed to secure global support for the initiative.