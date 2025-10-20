About 200 US troops involved in creation of coordination center for Gaza — WSJ

NEW YORK, October 20. /TASS/. About 200 American soldiers have arrived in Israel to set up a civilian-military coordination center to monitor the ceasefire in Gaza and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, The Wall Street Journal reported citing a Pentagon official.

The center will collect information about the situation in Gaza in real time from various sources, including reconnaissance drones and international organizations.

International partners are to join the work of the center in the coming days and weeks to coordinate efforts.

On October 9, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on the first stage of the plan, which involves the release of all hostages held in the Gaza Strip and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to agreed positions. On the night of October 10, the Office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the government had approved a deal to release all hostages. The ceasefire agreement entered into force on October 10.