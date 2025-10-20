Bulgaria ready to provide air passage for Russian president’s aircraft — Foreign Ministry

SOFIA, October 20. /TASS/. The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has announced that the country is ready, if needed, to provide an air corridor for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plane on the way to Budapest for a meeting with US leader Donald Trump, Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev said.

"When efforts are made for peace, it is only logical that all sides contribute to making such a meeting possible," he told Radio Bulgaria in Luxembourg. "And how else could the meeting take place if one of the participants cannot get there?" the top diplomat added.

On October 16, Trump, following a phone conversation with Putin, said that they had agreed to meet in Budapest soon. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov also confirmed that Moscow and Washington will begin preparing for a new meeting between the two leaders which may take place in the Hungarian capital "without delay." According to him, this is "indeed a very important moment." Preparations for the meeting will begin in the near future, following a phone conversation between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Ushakov specified.