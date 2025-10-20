Trump does not believe in Ukrainian victory in conflict

WASHINGTON, October 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he does not believe in Ukrainian victory in the current armed conflict.

"They could still win it. I don't think they will, but they could still win it. I never said they would win it," the US leader told journalists at the beginning of his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the White House, replying to a request to comment on his recent assertions about Ukraine potentially returning to its previous borders.

The US leader also expressed confidence that the Ukrainian conflict will be settled in the end, insisting that, thanks to his efforts, eight armed conflicts in various parts of the world had already been resolved. "I've settled eight wars in eight months. Not bad. I have one more to go. It's Russia, Ukraine, and I think we'll get there," Trump added.