Colombia recalls ambassador to US for consultations

MEXICO CITY, October 20. /TASS/. Colombia has called back its ambassador to Washington for talks after US President Donald Trump threatened possible military action if Bogota does not strengthen its efforts against drug production.

"Colombia’s Ambassador to the US, Daniel Garcia-Pena, has been summoned for consultations with President Gustavo Petro and is already in Bogota," the Colombian Foreign Ministry said on its X social media page. "The national government will announce its next measures in the coming hours."

Earlier, Petro demanded an explanation from Washington after the US military opened fire on a boat in Colombian waters. He stated that US authorities "committed murder and violated Colombian sovereignty." According to President Petro, the strike resulted in the death of a fisherman who had nothing to do with drug trafficking.

On October 18, Trump said that US military forces destroyed a "large drug submarine" headed for the United States. On Sunday, the US president accused his Colombian counterpart of encouraging drug production and announced the suspension of financial aid to the South American republic. Trump also warned that the US could take military action against Colombia if its government does not intensify its fight against drug production.