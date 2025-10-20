EU countries have not yet reached compromise on expropriation of Russian assets — Kallas

BRUSSELS, October 20. /TASS/. EU countries have not yet reached a compromise on the expropriation of Russian assets under the so-called reparations loan mechanism, though they hope to make progress at the summit on October 23-24, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said ahead of a gathering of European foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

"We have proposed the reparations loan. <…> We have made great progress, but we are not there yet, so hopefully by the end of this week, when leaders meet, we can also report more back to it so that we can move on," she said.

Asked what is needed for that, Kallas said that "all the member states need to agree," adding that they European Commission is currently "working on the solidarity measures for Belgium" on the distribution of financial risks among EU countries.