Trump may continue to believe Iran’s nuclear industry destroyed — Khamenei

TEHRAN, October 20. /TASS/. Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has asserted that US President Donald Trump may continue to believe that the Islamic republic’s entire nuclear infrastructure was destroyed in June attacks.

"The US President boasts that they’ve bombed and destroyed Iran’s nuclear industry. Very well, in your dreams!" he wrote on his page on the X social network.

On October 9, Trump said that Tehran could have already had nuclear weapons had the US not carried out strikes on facilities on Iranian soil.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, in the early hours of June 22, US jets targeted three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, effectively entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran carried out a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military base in the region, located in Qatar. According to US officials, there were no casualties or significant damage. Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The truce took effect on June 24.