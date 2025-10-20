Trump to soon announce increase in tariffs on Colombia

WASHINGTON, October 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump intends to announce an increase in tariffs on Colombian products on October 20.

The US leader answered affirmatively when asked by reporters if he had such plans. "I'll let you know tomorrow (October 20 - TASS)," he added, talking about what the new tariff rate would be.

Trump called Colombia an "illegal drug leader." In his opinion, this country "doesn’t have a fight against drugs — they make drugs."

Earlier, Trump accused Colombian President Gustavo Petro of encouraging drug production and announced that the US would stop providing financial support to Colombia. He also emphasized that the US could take forceful measures against Colombia if its authorities did not step up their efforts to combat drug production.