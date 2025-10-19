Israel begins another series of strikes on Gaza in response to Hamas fire

TEL AVIV, October 19. /TASS/. The Israeli military have begun another series of strikes on the Gaza Strip to retaliate fire opened by Palestinian radicals, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"In response to the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement earlier today (Sunday), the IDF has begun a series of strikes against Hamas terror targets in the southern Gaza Strip," the IDF said.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier in the day that that the Israeli military had delivered a strike near the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip in retaliation to fire opened by radicals. The IDF accused Hamas of flagrantly violating the ceasefire in the enclave. According to the IDF, Hamas launched an anti-tank missile and opened gunfire at Israeli soldiers "operating to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the Rafah area, in southern Gaza, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement." Following the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting with the top brass. He accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire and ordered to take strong measures against radicals in Gaza.

Hamas’ armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, however denied its involvement in the incident, saying that it has been out of touch with its supported in the southern Gaza Strip since March.