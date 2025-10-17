887 mln people in poverty exposed to climatic hazards — UN

UNITED NATIONS, October 17. /TASS/. Eight out of ten people living globally in poverty, which amounts to 887 mln at present, face hazardous natural phenomena in areas of their residence, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said in its report released together with the Oxford Poverty and Human Initiative (OPHI).

"Nearly 8 in 10 people living in multidimensional poverty - 887 million out of 1.1 billion globally - are directly exposed to climate hazards such as extreme heat, flooding, drought, or air pollution," UNDP said in its press release.

"In South Asia, the exposure is nearly universal; fully 99.1% of poor people in the region are exposed to one or more climate shocks (380 million people), with 91.6% (351 million) facing two or more, much higher than any other world region," UNDP experts stressed.

"Our new research shows that to address global poverty and create a more stable world for everyone, we must confront the climate risks endangering nearly 900 million poor people," UNDP Acting Administrator Xu Haoliang stressed. "When world leaders meet in Brazil for the Climate Conference, COP30, next month, their national climate pledges must revitalize the stagnating development progress that threatens to leave the world’s poorest people behind," he added.