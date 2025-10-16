Trump says he hopes to meet with Putin within two weeks

WASHINGTON, October 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he hoped to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Budapest within two weeks.

"I would say [the meeting will take place] within two weeks or so, pretty quick," he told reporters at the White House.

"We're going to be meeting in Hungary. [Hungarian Prime Minister] Victor Orban is going to be hosting," Trump continued, expressing hope that the crisis in Ukraine will be resolved "hopefully soon."

"I'll be meeting him [Putin] probably over the next two weeks," Trump reiterated, adding that prior to the summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"And the Vice President [JD Vance], as you know, is very much involved. The whole team is involved. Steve Witkoff will be involved," the US president added.