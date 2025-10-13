BRUSSELS, October 13. /TASS/. If a full-blown war breaks out between Russia and NATO itself, it will be of a different character than the conflict in Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte told the NATO Parliamentary Assembly meeting in Ljubljana.

"A full war between NATO and Russia will be different from the war now between Russia and Ukraine. It will be different for many reasons I cannot delve into now, because we don’t want to make them any wiser, but it will be different," he said, commenting on the organization’s plans.

The NATO secretary-general claimed that it will be Russia who will start a military conflict with the alliance, although he could not explain why it would want to attack NATO.

Statements that Russia allegedly intends to attack countries of Europe and NATO member states are nothing but lies and nonsense, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on June 19, at a meeting with heads of leading international news agencies, organized by TASS.

"The tale that Russia intends to attack Europe and the NATO member states is the most incredible lie that the people in the Western European countries have been force-fed. We all realize that this is nonsense," Putin said.