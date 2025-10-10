Israeli army completes first phase of redeploying troops in Gaza — Witkoff

LONDON, October 10. /TASS/. The Israeli army has completed the first stage of troop redeployment in the Gaza Strip under the ceasefire agreements, US presidential envoy for peacekeeping missions Steve Witkoff said on X.

He noted that this officially marks the beginning of a 72-hour period where Israeli hostages held by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas must be released.

According to Witkoff, the US Central Command confirmed the successful redeployment of IDF units. The first stage of the troop withdrawal from Gaza was completed at 9 a.m. GMT. Earlier, the IDF press service reported that the ceasefire agreement took effect today at 9 a.m. GMT. The Defense Ministry stated that Israeli forces are now taking up positions along updated deployment lines.

The press service also reported that "overnight, the Technology and Logistics Directorate personnel of the Southern Command conducted a large-scale logistics operation in which troops were moved to predesignated lines and positions."

In the early hours of October 10, the Israeli prime minister’s office announced that the government had approved "the framework for the release of all of the hostages - the living and the deceased." On October 9, US President Donald Trump said that representatives of Israel and Hamas had agreed on the first stage of a peace plan following negotiations in Egypt. According to him, this stage includes the release of all hostages in the near future and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed line within Gaza.

On the evening of October 9, Israeli government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian stated at a briefing that 53% of the enclave’s territory would remain under Israeli military control. She added that a 72-hour window would then open, during which all Israeli hostages are expected to return home. This process should be completed by October 13.