MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Washington’s seemingly scattered actions — such as threatening to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles and halting negotiations with Venezuela — are in fact part of a single strategy to pressure the US’ geopolitical opponents, military expert Alexander Stepanov told TASS.

"These same Tomahawk missiles are already aimed at Venezuela's critical military, energy, and logistics infrastructure. That is why we can talk about a single, centralized political line. These are not separate events, but rather a single strategy of military-political and military-technical pressure on opponents," the expert noted.

According to him, despite the broad geographic spread of events — from Eastern Europe to Latin America — the essence of the White House’s tactics remains the same. It is the systematic intimidation through instruments of military pressure, implemented on different fronts simultaneously. Stepanov emphasized that such a strategy creates additional, exponentially growing risks of the final destabilization of the international situation.

The New York Times previously reported that Washington had suspended dialogue with the government of Nicolas Maduro, opening the way for potential hostilities. US State Secretary Marco Rubio called the Venezuelan leader "illegitimate" and increased the reward for his capture to 50 million dollars.