MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Many Americans agree with Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements, despite not having access to the full texts of his speeches, Jozef Schutzman, a US blogger and programmer has told TASS. Schutzman hosts the show Russia Up Close, in which he talks about Russia to an American audience.

"Putin has shown us that it's still possible, in the most complex geopolitical scenarios, to find a way forward and continue strengthening the country and defending the basic traditional values that have preserved humanity through the ages that the collective West has abandoned," the agency's source said.

According to him, the Russian president has to take into account a huge number of considerations in his public affairs, "which would make any Western politicians' heads explode."

"Putin's policies have created an environment where Russian politicians can openly express anti-LGBT positions without fear of reprisal." This stands in stark contrast to the West, where such expressions are still largely considered unacceptable within mainstream political discourse, a norm that persisted even during Donald Trump's presidency in the United States," Schutzman noted.

"A significant number of people in the US, due to media coverage, don't grasp the full context of Putin's speeches because they are often presented as short, out-of-context soundbites. Despite this limited understanding, many Americans find themselves supporting his statements, even if they aren't fully aware of the extent of his views," the blogger added.

Putin was born on October 7, 1952; today he turns 73. He usually spends his birthday working, including taking advantage of the opportunity to actively communicate with foreign leaders. Several major international summits have fallen on this day. Furthermore, the president tries to spend time with family and friends on his birthday.