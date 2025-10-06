IN BRIEF: What is known about resignation of French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu

PARIS, October 6. /TASS/. French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron amid criticism from the opposition following the announcement of the new government lineup.

Le Figaro reported, citing a statement from the Elysee Palace, that the head of state accepted his resignation.

TASS has compiled the main information about the situation in the country.

Reasons for resignation

- On October 5, Elysee Palace Secretary General Emmanuel Moulin announced the first part of the list of the country's new government.

- Among the 18 names announced, 13 ministers from the previous government kept their posts or were appointed to new ones. One of the most notable changes was the appointment of former Economy, Finance, and Industry Minister Bruno Le Maire as Defense Minister.

- According to media reports, the new government was to include a total of about 25 people, with the remaining names to be announced in the near future.

- This drew sharp criticism from the opposition, who promised to pass a vote of no confidence in the prime minister, as well as from Bruno Retailleau, who was reappointed as Interior Minister.

- Almost immediately after the announcement of the new government lineup, Retailleau expressed dissatisfaction with the selection of ministers, stating that it "does not reflect a rupture" with previous policies.

Anti-record

- Lecornu set a record for the shortest tenure as prime minister in the Fifth Republic, holding the position for less than a month.

- Before him, Michel Barnier held the record for the shortest tenure as head of government, resigning just over three months after his December 2024 appointment.

Opposition reaction

- French President Emmanuel Macron should be the next to step down after accepting Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's resignation, Florian Philippot, the leader of the French political party Les Patriotes, said.