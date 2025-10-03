Ukraine denies reports that US shutdown affecting weapons supplies, drone deal talks

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Ukraine’s foreign ministry claims that the US federal government shutdown has not disrupted weapons supplies, nor has it had any impact on the drone deal.

"False. Ukraine-US drone deal talks are proceeding as planned and shipments continue to arrive," Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhiy wrote on his X page.

The US government suspended its operations on October 1 after Congress failed to pass a budget for the new fiscal year amid disputes between Republican and Democrat representatives on a number of expenditure items, including public health spending. They accuse each other of provoking and prolonging the shutdown for political purposes.

A Ukrainian negotiating team arrived in Washington on October 1 for talks on the so-called drone deal providing for the joint production of drones worth up to $50 billion. Some Western media reported following the shutdown that the talks had been cancelled. Apart from that, according to the US media, supplies of US weapons to Ukraine could be delayed amid the shutdown.