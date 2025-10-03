Ukraine reports most massive attack on its gas production infrastructure since 2022

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. A significant part of Naftogaz's gas production infrastructure in the Poltava and Kharkov regions was severely damaged overnight, the company reported.

"A significant number of our facilities have been damaged. Some of the damage is critical," the company said in a statement on its website.

It is specified that these facilities are located in the Poltava and Kharkov regions. According to Naftogaz, this was the most massive attack on gas production infrastructure since February 2022.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry reported that explosions were recorded in the early morning hours of October 3 "at a number of energy facilities in several regions, in particular at gas transportation infrastructure facilities." The DTEK energy company reported shutting down a number of gas production facilities in the Poltava region.

The Russian Defense Ministry, in turn, reported that in the early morning hours of October 3, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike with high-precision long-range ground, air, and sea-based weapons, as well as strike drones, on enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex and gas and energy infrastructure facilities that support their operations.