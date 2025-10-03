Orban considers Europe's ‘military strategy’ on Ukraine to be fundamentally flawed

BUDAPEST, October 3. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that the EU’s strategy regarding the conflict in Ukraine is fundamentally flawed, Zoltan Kovacs, state secretary for international communication and relations at the Hungarian prime minister's office, reported.

"Prime Minister Orban called the European war strategy a fundamental error," Kovacs wrote on his X page. According to the Hungarian prime minister, Brussels' calculation that Russia would become economically exhausted has not come true, and the EU's multibillion-dollar expenditures have not led to the expected results. Orban also noted that the EU has already spent "between €170 and €180 billion" to support Ukraine.

Earlier, Orban pointed out that Hungary has been seriously affected by the EU sanctions against Russia.