Opposition to contest Moldova election results in court, in protests, ex-leader says

CHISINAU, October 1. /TASS/. The opposition in Moldova will challenge the outcome of the parliamentary election, believing that it was rigged by the country’s ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) which supports President Maia Sandu, the ex-leader of the former Soviet republic, Igor Dodon, told TASS.

"We will not recognize the outcome of the election and we will fight for the truth in court and in street protests. The Patriotic Bloc will soon file appeals with the CEC (Central Election Commission - TASS)," announced Dodon who leads the country’s largest opposition Party of Socialists, the center of the Patriotic Electoral Bloc considered the main opponent of the ruling party in Sunday’s vote. "If the Commission turns them down, we will take them to the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, and may even appeal to the Constitutional Court. We will act in strict compliance with law," he said.

According to Dodon, the country’s ruling party tampered with the results of the vote in coordination with the CEC, the Foreign Ministry, special services, police and other government agencies affiliated with it.