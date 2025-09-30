UN starts planning Gaza humanitarian mission in wake of Trump plan

UNITED NATIONS, September 30. /TASS/. The United Nations is laying plans for a humanitarian operation in the Gaza Strip in light of the peace plan put forward by US President Donald Trump, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said.

Under Trump’s plan, aid for Gaza residents will be distributed by the United Nations and other international organizations not affiliated with parties to the conflict. "We'll have to wait to see whether this agreement is accepted by the parties, but we are beginning our planning efforts, and we will be reaching out both to the parties on the ground and to the US and others," Haq told reporters at a news briefing.

The United Nations welcomed the US leader’s plan as the global body emphasized the need for all parties to adhere to it.

Earlier, the White House published a plan for resolving the conflict in the Palestinian enclave. It calls for a complete cessation of hostilities, as well as the release of hostages held by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas within 72 hours. The document also proposes placing the Gaza Strip under external governance for a transitional period. Residents in the enclave will not be forced out, nor will they be forced to stay if they don’t want to.

At a press conference with Trump in Washington, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his support for the US leader’s plan to end military operations in Gaza, but noted that if Hamas rejects or sabotages this proposal, the Jewish state will "finish the job by itself.".